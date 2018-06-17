Love Island viewers brand Alex a ‘snake’ as he eyes another girl

Love Island viewers turned on Adam Collard as he looked poised to ruin another romance for unlucky in love Dr Alex George.

The A&E doctor has struggled to find love on the ITV2 reality series, ending up in a friendship couple with Samira Mighty and then having his hopes for a relationship with Megan Barton Hanson dashed when she picked Eyal Booker over him.

Things were looking up when new girls Ellie Brown and Zara McDermott arrived during Sunday night’s episode and the boys made sure Dr George was on top of his game and ready to make an impression.

When the girls are away... we send in two newbies, because we're nice like that. Say hello to Ellie and Zara! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/9FE3t6v5Cy — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 17, 2018

“I’m with a loud bunch of boys. Five wing men. I’ll be lucky to get any words in but they’ve all got good intentions,” he said.

He appeared to hit it off with both girls and said McDermott ticked “so many boxes for him”.

But seconds later it is revealed she had also caught Collard’s roving eye.

The contestant, who has been called out for his womanising ways in the past, confessed in the Beach Hut: “Zara fits the type of girl that I do fancy, so I would be lying if I said that she wasn’t an attractive girl.”

Fans of the show were fuming at Collard’s comments, branding him a “snake” and saying he had no intention of being Dr George’s wing man.

“Adam finds any girl that breathes “his type”,” said one viewer on Twitter.

Adam finds any girl that breathes “his type” #LoveIsland #Adam 🙄 — Lauren Griffin (@laurgriffinn) June 17, 2018

“Can anyone tell me what type of snake this is?” one person said, along with a pictruire of Collard.

Can anyone tell me what type of snake this is? 🐍 #snake #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/B966hSKZlD — Maria McGrath (@mariamcg87) June 17, 2018

Another posted: “Adam gets less attractive the more snakey he gets.”

Adam gets less attractive the more snakey he gets 🐍🐍 #loveisland — Jenny Hughes (@JennyFurr_x0) June 17, 2018

Many fans of the programme said they would be upset to see Dr George miss out again.

One person quipped: “I promise you if Adam steals a girl from Alex than we all have to make a pact that we Egg him every time he goes to club appearances.”

I promise you if Adam steals a girl from Alex than we all have to make a pact that we Egg him every time he goes to club appearances #loveisland — Elisha Georgia Melrose (@elisha_keyz) June 17, 2018

“Swear down if Adam ruins Alex’s chances, I’ll book a flight over and knock him out,” joked another.

Swear down if Adam ruins Alex’s chances, I’ll book a flight over and knock him out. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ol9MTrY02T — Rhiann (@rhxann) June 17, 2018

Others posted funny memes and videos expressing their annoyance at the situation.

Adam trying to find a bird for Alex... #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/LFb0IcvXEX — Sol Gerardo (@_sol5) June 17, 2018

Adam every time a new girl arrives #loveisland pic.twitter.com/pLWnuGNg3b — Stephanie Silver (@steffieegg12) June 17, 2018

Love Island continues on ITV2.

- Press Association