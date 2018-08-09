Love Island to get an American remake

It looks like hit reality TV show Love Island is setting sail across the Atlantic and getting an American remake.

The reality show has drawn record ratings for ITV2, easily bringing in millions of viewers every night.

American network CBS has announced that the network has secured the U.S. format rights for the hit show.

Love Island sees a group of young singletons head into the villa with hopes of finding love and one couple ultimately being crowned as the winners, walking away with a cash prize.

People have been sharing their feelings online about the potential American version.

Omg what was once sequestered to my European feed will now take over everything https://t.co/6TASm4UlC8 — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) August 8, 2018

But like, how is this different from Bachelor in Paradise? — JenJen 🤦🏻‍♀️ (@jenilane29) August 8, 2018

We don’t know if this will work out but we definitely can’t wait to tune in.