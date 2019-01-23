Love Island star Malin Andersson’s daughter has passed away after being born prematurely

Former Love Island contestant Malin Andersson’s one-month-old baby has died, the star has said.

Andersson and her partner Tom Kemp’s daughter Consy was born seven weeks prematurely on December 23, and had been in intensive care at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

The reality star had kept fans updated over the past month on social media, but her latest post reveals that her daughter died on Tuesday.

Andersson posted a picture of her daughter and wrote: “RIP my angel.”

Andersson, whose mother died in November 2017 of cancer, wrote in a separate post on Instagram: “Completely in love with you.. and my Mum just wanted you to be with her.

“Your time wasn’t ready yet. Mummy loves you. I stayed with you each day.. you opened your eyes one last time for me and I saw those beautiful big brown eyes.

“I’m so sorry I couldn’t do anymore. Go be with grandma Consy. My angel. Rest in peace CONSY GLORIA EMMA ANDERSSON-KEMP. 23/12/18-22/01/19.”

Prayers please.. my beautiful girl CONSY was born on 23rd, 7 weeks early. She is in the great care of @GreatOrmondSt ❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/aRpEcwcxcq — Malin Andersson (@MissMalinSara) January 1, 2019

On January 1, Andersson had tweeted, asking her fans for “prayers please”, as her “beautiful girl” was born seven weeks early.

In another tweet earlier this month, she had said that it was the “hardest thing I’ve ever gone through”.

Hardest thing I’ve ever gone through. — Malin Andersson (@MissMalinSara) January 4, 2019

TV stars Katie Price and Nicola McLean were among the many stars sending messages of condolence to Andersson.

Price wrote on Instagram: “I’m genuinely sorry for your loss no words I can say as I know how hard it is with a baby in intensive care but never imagined this would happen to you both, big hugs and love to you both and your family and know your mum will be with consy, be strong xx.”

McLean said: “I’m so truly sorry for your loss my thoughts are with you x.”

We are so so sorry to hear baby Consy has died. We are always here to support you whenever you need us, best wishes, Sands — Sands (@SandsUK) January 23, 2019

Stillbirth and neonatal death charity Sands tweeted: “We are so so sorry to hear baby Consy has died. We are always here to support you whenever you need us, best wishes, Sands.”

Andersson was a contestant in the second series of ITV2 reality series Love Island in 2016.

A representative for Andersson has been contacted.

