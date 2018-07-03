Love Island smashes another record to become most-watched ITV2 show ever

The latest episode of Love Island has smashed its own record to become the most-watched programme ever on ITV2.

Monday night’s broadcast of the reality dating show scored an average of 3.4 million viewers and an audience share of 17.4%, according to overnight ratings.

The episode, which saw a dramatic recoupling as half of the contestants returned from makeshift home Casa Amor to the original villa, peaked at 4 million viewers.

Dani is all of us watching this recoupling right now. 😱 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/TLDpKAJ719 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 2, 2018

ITV said the broadcast was up by 1.5 million viewers on the equivalent episode from last year’s series.

Last week, Thursday’s Love Island had become the most-watched programme on the channel ever, scoring an average of 3.2 million viewers, according to overnight ratings.

The episode before that, on Wednesday, had once again broken its own record to become the most-watched ITV2 programme ever, pulling in an average of 3 million.

Overnight ratings take into account those watching on catch-up channel ITV2+1.

Monday’s broadcast left Love Island viewers heartbroken when Georgia Steel was left single after the recoupling, when her man, Josh Denzel, chose to move on with new girl Kazimir Crossley.

The contestants had to decide whether to stay with their current partners or form a fresh couple with one of the new girls or boys.

Love Island’s Georgia during the recoupling (ITV)

Georgia decided to stay loyal to Josh, after telling Dani Dyer she really liked him.

“I’ve not batted an eyelid at any guy in a relationship kind of way because I am falling for him, I am,” she said.

But her hopes were crushed when Josh chose to be with the newcomer after falling for her while living at Casa Amor.

Georgia looked stunned as Josh strolled into the villa with Kaz, saying: “How f****** dare you man?

“Why would you do that to me?”

When host Caroline Flack questioned Josh about his decision, he said he had not planned to have his head turned but that Kaz “blew me away”.

Karma really did its thing here! Rough times for Wes. 😔 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Lk55pzByI8 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 2, 2018

The episode also saw Wes Nelson left single after his previous partner, Laura Anderson, opted to take on a new partner, and Megan Barton Hanson – with whom he had enjoyed a brief fling before going to Casa Amor – left him high and dry as she also went for a new boy.

Laura partnered with Jack Fowler, and Megan partnered with Alex Miller.

Popular Love Island couple Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham were reunited, after days of angst while they were apart.

- Press Association