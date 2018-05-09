Love Island returns in just under one month and fans cannot contain their excitement

It's that time of the year again and although it may not seem like summer has made its way to our green shores just yet, we are still anticipating everything summer has to offer.

Summer brings with it many positives: Longer evenings, road trips, beach days, school holidays and that well needed Vitamin D after nine months of hibernation from the wintry cold weather.

But we need to be realistic, prepare for the worst and pray as a nation that the dreaded rain won't grace all three months of the summer period. This is Ireland, after all.

This being the case, fear not and take part in the antics of summer from your living room while the rain hits the window pane outside reminding you of how sickeningly unreliable the sun is in this part of the world.

What better to do just that than to watch perfectly tanned twenty-year-olds living it up in a villa while enjoying the Meditteranean weather.

Love Island soon returns to our screens and although we don't have an official launch date, we now have an official trailer.

The show is anticipated to air in late May or early June.

Presenter Caroline Flack, who will return to host the show, dropped the hint when she quoted a tweet stating a two-month countdown to the show on Easter Monday, April 2.

Fans of the show have been gearing up for this summer's series to take over their very existence for the eight weeks that it airs.

Let the countdown begin...

- Digital Desk
