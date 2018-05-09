Love Island returns in just under one month and fans cannot contain their excitement

It's that time of the year again and although it may not seem like summer has made its way to our green shores just yet, we are still anticipating everything summer has to offer.

Summer brings with it many positives: Longer evenings, road trips, beach days, school holidays and that well needed Vitamin D after nine months of hibernation from the wintry cold weather.

But we need to be realistic, prepare for the worst and pray as a nation that the dreaded rain won't grace all three months of the summer period. This is Ireland, after all.

This being the case, fear not and take part in the antics of summer from your living room while the rain hits the window pane outside reminding you of how sickeningly unreliable the sun is in this part of the world.

What better to do just that than to watch perfectly tanned twenty-year-olds living it up in a villa while enjoying the Meditteranean weather.

Love Island soon returns to our screens and although we don't have an official launch date, we now have an official trailer.

The show is anticipated to air in late May or early June.

Presenter Caroline Flack, who will return to host the show, dropped the hint when she quoted a tweet stating a two-month countdown to the show on Easter Monday, April 2.

#LoveIsland starts in 4 weeks!



RT if you’re excited! pic.twitter.com/8EaVyiGuAh — Love Island UK (@LoveIsIandUK) May 7, 2018

Fans of the show have been gearing up for this summer's series to take over their very existence for the eight weeks that it airs.

Let the countdown begin...

It’s tragic.. but I can’t wait for Love Island to start again, to get emotionally attached to people I’ve never met and be glued to the TV for an hour every night for six weeks, Jesus im sad — Rory Paine (@Rory_Paine) May 8, 2018

absolute madness that the contestants of Love Island are just out there in the world now preparing for the show. doing a cleanse. base tan beyond belief. lash extensions ready. none of us know the memes we’ll be making about them in a few short weeks. it brings a tear to the eye — beth mccoll (@imteddybless) May 6, 2018

I can’t wait to plan my evenings around love island again 🤤 — chloe 🧜🏼‍♀️ (@chlouiser) May 9, 2018

NOTHING i’m more excited about than the return of LOVE ISLAND 🙌🙌 — gem🎠 (@GemCharity) May 9, 2018

I have so much life admin to do and so I’ve made the decision to start rewatching the first series of #LoveIsland. Obviously. — Beth Webb (@BethLWebb) May 9, 2018

I CANNOT wait for Love Island. It’s gunna be a long, hot summer😏🌞 — HARRY✨ (@harrrdavies) May 8, 2018

A fairly astonishing portion of my mental wellness is hinging on the return of Love Island this summer. — beth mccoll (@imteddybless) May 6, 2018

Can't wait to watch love island guilt free this year with nothing to revise for — BethanyA (@bethaustwicke1) May 9, 2018

Gassed our series of Love Island is on Netflix but I still won’t watch it 😂 best and worst time of my life. Found it extremely hard - learnt, laughed, loved & hated. It ended up giving me everything I ever wanted in life... — Olivia Buckland (@OliviaDBuck) May 1, 2018

Holding my hands up and admitting my life is over when love island starts — Lucy Flight 🌟 (@lucyflight) May 5, 2018

Things are about to get turbulent #loveisland pic.twitter.com/F530oS83YP — caroline flack (@carolineflack1) May 4, 2018

