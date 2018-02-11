Love Island makers hope for another success with Survival Of The Fittest

The makers of Love Island debut their new TV show on Sunday – Survival Of The Fittest.

Hosted by Laura Whitmore, the ITV2 show features “a group of young, hot singles living together” in sunny South Africa.

TIME TO GET🔥🔥🔥 Meet the sexy singles ready to battle it out in South Africa👇#SurvivalOfTheFittest Starts Sunday 9pm, @ITV2 pic.twitter.com/HoJxAWgZaO — ITV2 (@itv2) February 5, 2018

EastEnders’ star Danny Dyer’s daughter, barmaid Dani Mas Dyer, 21, and I’m A Celebrity winner Georgia “Toff” Toffolo’s ex-boyfriend James Middleton, 24, are among the contestants.

The 12 singletons “take part in the ultimate battle of the sexes”, with physical and mental challenges, to compete for a cash prize.

Dani Mas Dyer signed up for the show (ITV)

Whitmore says: “You can expect drama, excitement, rivalry and humour… and hopefully a bit of romance as they are all single.”

James Middleton is one of the singletons (ITV)

Love Island, hosted by Caroline Flack, was a huge, surprise hit for ITV2 last summer – and returns later this year.

Survival Of The Fittest starts today at 9pm on ITV2.