Love Island makers hope for another success with Survival Of The Fittest
11/02/2018 - 14:33:00Back to Showbiz Home
The makers of Love Island debut their new TV show on Sunday – Survival Of The Fittest.
Hosted by Laura Whitmore, the ITV2 show features “a group of young, hot singles living together” in sunny South Africa.
TIME TO GET🔥🔥🔥 Meet the sexy singles ready to battle it out in South Africa👇#SurvivalOfTheFittest Starts Sunday 9pm, @ITV2 pic.twitter.com/HoJxAWgZaO— ITV2 (@itv2) February 5, 2018
EastEnders’ star Danny Dyer’s daughter, barmaid Dani Mas Dyer, 21, and I’m A Celebrity winner Georgia “Toff” Toffolo’s ex-boyfriend James Middleton, 24, are among the contestants.
The 12 singletons “take part in the ultimate battle of the sexes”, with physical and mental challenges, to compete for a cash prize.
Whitmore says: “You can expect drama, excitement, rivalry and humour… and hopefully a bit of romance as they are all single.”
Love Island, hosted by Caroline Flack, was a huge, surprise hit for ITV2 last summer – and returns later this year.
Survival Of The Fittest starts today at 9pm on ITV2.
Join the conversation - comment here