Love Island goes stateside: CBS secures rights to reality series

Popular ITV2 series and “cultural phenomenon” Love Island is heading to America.

US TV network CBS has secured rights to the ITV Studios and Motion Content Group format, which sees singletons living together in a sun-soaked villa in order to find love and win a cash prize.

The dating show, which concluded its latest series last week and saw Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham take the crown, has been a ratings hit for the channel this year, with 3.6 million tuning in to watch the final according to overnight data.

The series, which debuted in 2015, was also recently praised by ITV boss Carolyn McCall for helping to boost the broadcaster’s advertising profits this year.

Sharon Vuong, CBS’s senior vice president of alternative programming, said: “Love Island has been a massive success overseas. It’s currently seen, or about to premiere in several European countries as well as Australia, and we’re thrilled that ITV has partnered with us to bring their most successful show to American television.

“Having seen the reaction of audiences ‘across the pond’ and around the world to this most recent season, we expect American viewers will be captivated by this engaging format.

“Additionally, Love Island is more than a pop sensation; this series has generated compelling ‘sociological think pieces’ in major publications here and abroad.”

Love is in the air, and the water! International smash hit #LoveIsland is coming to CBS. https://t.co/nepabuNoSU pic.twitter.com/Cxgvkv463u — CBS (@CBS) August 8, 2018

David George, CEO of ITV America, said: “As a format, Love Island breaks the mould with high levels of viewer interactivity and participation that influence the content of the show in a way that’s extremely addictive.

“It’s a cultural phenomenon that builds anticipation with every episode and creates appointment viewing – a pretty hard thing to do in today’s TV landscape.

“We’re ecstatic the show has found a home at CBS and look forward to working collaboratively to engage its millions of viewers.”

Love Island is now in eight territories across the world, including Australia, which debuted its first series this year, and Germany.

Local versions are also being launched in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland this year.

- Press Association