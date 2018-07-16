Love Island gets four new contestants joining the show

Four new contestants are entering the Love Island villa.

Sunday night’s episode saw couple Ellie and Charlie leave the island.

But the arrival of the new “bombshell” men and women was teased at the end of the ITV2 show.

The four arrivals:

Stephanie Lam, 23, an account manager from Hertfordshire

Stephanie Lam.Stephanie Lam (ITV Studios)

She says: “I am looking to have a good time, enjoy the experience and see if I genuinely connect with anyone. I am a girls’ girl so it would be hard for me to split anyone up but we are all there for the same reason.”

Laura Crane, 23, a surfer from Devon

Laura Crane (ITV Studios)

She says: “I’m a really fidgety sleeper which might annoy the person I’m in a bed with.”

Paul Knops, 31, a carpenter and model from Bournemouth, who was also the “lead guy” in the Britney Spears video Make Me

Paul Knops (ITV Studios)

He says: “I know I’m not a bad looking guy but I don’t like to use that. I’m an equal to everyone.”

And he adds: “Me and Britney were friends for a bit. I got to know her really well during the making of the video.”

Josh Mair, 21, a DJ from Birmingham

Josh Mair is a new Love Island contestant (ITV Studios)

He says: “I like looking after myself. I get my chest waxed, trim my leg hairs, get my eyebrows done and some girls like that.”

- Press Association