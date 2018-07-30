Love Island final gets under way with romantic ball

The Love Island final got under way with a romantic summer ball that saw the contestants swap their usual swimwear for tuxes and evening dresses.

The final episode of the ITV2 dating show saw the four remaining couples given a salsa lesson ahead of the ball.

The girls – Dani Dyer, Megan Barton Hanson, Kazimir Crossley and Laura Anderson – were then told they could go shopping for outfits for the event.

Fan favourite Dani had viewers in stitches as she complained that one blue lace number had her feeling as if she was “beefing up like a burger”.

One person said on Twitter: “That’s it. I feel like I’m beefing up like a burger is the new catch phrase of summer 2018. And that’s final x.”

“’I feel like I’m beefing up like a burger’ – even till the end Dani is dishing out the one liners,” sad another.

The contestants are also set to make declarations of love to each other, before the winners are crowned and the £50,000 prize is given out.

- Press Association