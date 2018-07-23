Love Island fans speculate as Danny Dyer spotted at the airport

The idea that we might see a Danny Dyer/ Love Island crossover might happen quicker than we thought.

Eagle-eyed fans saw Dani's dad at an airport, leading many to think that he's heading straight to the villa for the iconic 'Meet the Parents' episode.

The actor’s daughter, Dani, has been on the hit reality show for the last few weeks and has coupled up with fan favourtie Jack.

We can’t wait to see Jack’s reaction meeting the man whose poster has been hanging on his bedroom wall after all these years.

This is the final week of Love Island, so it’s safe to say that our favourite Eastender will appear soon enough if that's where he's heading.

Love Island continues on 3e tonight from 9pm.
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

