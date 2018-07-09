Love Island fans heartbroken as Samira’s love interest gets dumped

Love Island viewers felt for Samira Mighty after the latest dumping left her single again.

The contestant has been unlucky in love in the ITV2 series, forming a platonic couple with Alex George and indulging in a brief, doomed flirtation with Sam Bird.

Things were looking up when she and Frankie Foster connected, but on Monday night’s show he was eliminated after losing out in the public vote.

Samira sobbed as he was given his marching orders, leaving fans upset to see her alone again.

“My heart just broke for Samira,” one person posted on Twitter.

my heart just broke for Samira💔#loveisland — Yasmin (@yasmin_casady) July 9, 2018

“Why have we done that to poor Samira. She finally found someone she liked and the public cocked it up,” said another.

Why have we done that to poor Samira. She finally found someone she liked and the public cocked it up #loveisland — Hi it's me :-) (@rachaelemma68) July 9, 2018

One tweeted: “In all seriousness I feel so bad for Samira was hard to watch her so upset!!!”

No in all seriousness I feel so bad for Samira 😫 was hard to watch her so upset!!! #loveisland — L (@helllolucy) July 9, 2018

“Poor Samira, she finally had something great. She can be a cow who switches sides a lot, but she finally found someone she connected with,” said another.

Poor Samira, she finally had something great. She can be a cow who switches sides a lot, but she finally found someone she connected with. #LoveIsland — 𝔏𝔦𝔩𝔶 𝔚𝔥𝔦𝔱𝔦𝔫𝔤 (@lilyisabellaaa) July 9, 2018

While Samira’s fortunes were down, things were looking up for Josh Denzel and Kazimir Crossley, who officially became an item.

The pair have been getting closer in the villa and in the latest episode, Josh asked Kaz if she would be his girlfriend.

She said yes, making them the second real couple on Love Island after Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer.

Love Island continues on ITV2.

- Press Association