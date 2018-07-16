Love Island couple told to leave together or break up to stay in villa

The Love Island villa will be rocked as one more couple faces being dumped from the show in one of the most brutal twists the series has seen yet.

Following the departure of Ellie Brown and Charlie Brake in Sunday night’s episode as a result of a viewer vote, two other couples will have to make a decision that will impact their future in the series.

Love Island host Caroline Flack had told the contestants that fans had been voting for their favourite couples, and that the three pairs with the lowest number of votes were up for elimination.

As well as Ellie and Charlie, Georgia Steel and Sam Bird, and Megan Barton Hanson and Wes Nelson were up for the chop.

In Monday’s episode of the ITV2 dating show, Georgia, Sam, Megan and Wes will learn they are not safe yet, as Flack delivers another blow.

She tells them: “Georgia and Sam, Megan and Wes, you are not quite safe yet. Your fate now lies in the hands of your fellow Islanders.

“Islanders, you now have the power to save one couple. Georgia and Sam. Or Megan and Wes.”

Their co-stars deliberate over who to send home, with some backing Georgia and Sam, and others backing Megan and Wes.

Josh Denzel then reveals the group’s decision, telling Flack: “We would like to save this couple because, they have had their doubters, both inside and outside of the villa and as a group, we believe that they can go the distance.

“It wasn’t an easy decision at all, there was serious debate and people put forward very good points, pros and cons for both couples. But in the end we have managed to make a decision even though it was a hard one.”

It's a bittersweet end for Charlie and Ellie, but at least they found each other on the Island of love! 😊 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/N6MhQ5J92W — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 15, 2018

However, Flack then tells the couple not saved that they still have a chance to remain in the villa – as long as they separate, putting their loyalties for each other to the test.

She says: “You haven’t been saved by the public or your fellow Islanders. Therefore, you cannot stay on Love Island as a couple.

“This doesn’t have to be the end of your Love Island journey. It’s a huge decision, it’s either split up and remain in the villa or stay together and leave.”

Flack tells them that, before they make their decision, two new boys and two new girls are about to join the show.

FOUR new Islanders are on their way to shake-up our couples! Make sure you're watching tomorrow night as the heat cranks up.🌡️ #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/sjQivMvgBq — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 15, 2018

“If you decide to split up and stay on the Island, you will each date two new Islanders and head back to the villa,” Flack continues to the couple.

“You will decide who to couple up with on the next recoupling. But you can’t be with each other. If you decide to stay as a couple, you will leave immediately without returning to the villa.

“You can take some time now to talk it out and come back to me with your decision.”

Love Island continues on ITV2.

- Press Association