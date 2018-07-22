Love Island couple embarrassed at being interrupted by housemates

Love Island couple Wes and Megan are repeatedly interrupted as they attempt to have a private moment.

The pair’s fledgling relationship has gone from strength-to-strength on the ITV2 show.

And Megan tells Wes on Sunday night’s episode: “I feel like we’re proper boyfriend and girlfriend. I do really fancy you.

“I can just picture when we’re not in here. The more I picture what it’s going to be like, I just want to do it now.”

Jack walks into the bedroom (ITV Studios)

Wes responds: “We’re boyfriend and girlfriend so it’s allowed.”

But Steph walks in on them before saying: “I’ll leave you two lovebirds to it, shall I?”

New contestant Laura also arrives and says: “You guys are just numb to anyone else aren’t you?” before she is followed by Jack, who says: “Am I that awkward geezer that shouldn’t be here?”

Speaking in the Beach Hut afterwards, Megan says: “We’re just having a cute lie-down during the day. A little spoon never hurt anyone, no-one will be around. And then of all people Jack walks in. I was like, ‘Just get out! It’s so embarrassing.”

Sunday night’s episode also sees a date night get Alex and Alexandra back on track.

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2. Love Island: Aftersun follows at 10pm.

- Press Association