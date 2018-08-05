Love Island contestants back together on reunion show

This year’s Love Islanders have been brought back together for a special reunion show.

Dani Dyer, Jack Fincham, Laura Anderson, Wes Nelson and the rest of the 2018 contestants were reunited for a one-off programme hosted by Caroline Flack.

The excitement started earlier in the day where some of the gang shared a peek at their looks for the night.

Dani posted a picture on Instagram after she had her hair and make-up done, saying she was “so excited” for the big night.

Laura Anderson admitted she was not as organised as she could have been, as she left shopping for a dress until the last minute.

“Looking forward to tonight. Last minute dress shopping wish me luck! #disorganisedsally,” she said.

Dr Alex George jokingly asked whether the reunion would include any recouplings, and said there had been a huge buzz in the Love Island WhatsApp group.

Earlier, finalist Megan Barton Hanson wrote a lengthy post on Instagram in response to some of the media coverage she has received, calling for an end to the “vilification of women”.

The former glamour model said: “I support all women, regardless of the choices they make about what they do with their bodies.

“My dad always told me unless you’ve walked in someone’s shoes then don’t judge them. It’s 2018 and it’s time we stopped allowing the vilification of women in the media.

“Thank you to all of the amazing women that have and continue to follow my journey. Your messages of support mean so much to me.

“I won’t allow stories like these to stop me from be a free thinking, confident, independent young woman striving to make a better life for myself and my family.

“I’m off to the final Love Island Aftersun. Can’t wait to reunite with all the gang. Love to you all and have a great Sunday. Meg #womenempowerment #girlpower #womenunited.”

All 38 of this year’s Islanders are at the reunion, ready to spill the beans about life outside the villa.

- Press Association