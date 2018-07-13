Love Island Australia is coming to Irish TV very soon
It’s safe to say, that the most used phrases this summer have been either, ‘it’s coming home’ or ‘I’ve got a text’.
And as Ireland didn’t qualify for this year’s World Cup tournament, most of us have been converted to the island of love.
You can’t move sidewards without people gushing about Dani and Jack or commenting on Georgia's loyalty.
The only problem is that the show’s finale is scheduled to air at the end of the month.
Well, good news!
Love Island Australia is taking right over on 3e from Monday, July 23 at 10.05pm
Yes, that right 12 new contestants for us to fawn over and none other than our very own Eoghan McDermott as voiceover.
SPOILER ALERT!!! That's a wrap on @loveislandau 2018! It's been an absolute riot. Some of the best fun I've ever had on a gig. Congrats to Grant & Tayla, hope life on the on the outside is wonderful. And congrats to all the Islanders. If you watch back, we give you all a bit of a gentle ribbing but it's done with pure Love! You've been great. Props to an unbelievable crew who worked mega hard with little sleep to make it happen. Pure legends. Thanks @sophiemonk for being so welcoming and @matt.lovkis for being a champion writing partner! One last time into the void old friends..... MOOOOOOON. #loveislandau
