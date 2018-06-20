Love Island among nominees for Edinburgh TV Awards

Love Island, Gogglebox and a documentary about the Grenfell Tower fire are among the nominees for this year’s Edinburgh TV Awards.

Comedian Frank Skinner will front the ceremony, now in its 17th year, on August 23.

The ITV2 hit will compete for the Best Entertainment Series gong alongside Celebs Go Dating, The Graham Norton Show, Gogglebox, Taskmaster and Harry Hill’s Alien Fun Capsule.

Black Panther star Letitia Wright is nominated for Best Breakthrough Talent.

Letitia Wright is up for an award (Matt Crossick/PA)

TV Bafta-winning People Just Do Nothing is up for the Best Comedy Series award alongside Peter Kay’s Car Share, Inside No.9, Derry Girls, This Country and GameFace.

Game Of Thrones, The Handmaid’s Tale and The Crown are among the shows shortlisted for Best International Drama.

Other categories include Channel of the Year – awarded to BBC One last year, Production Company of the Year, and new categories Best UK Drama, Best Documentary Programme and Best Specialist Channel.

Skinner said: “Having finally reached that plane of consciousness from which I can watch others winning things and feel no pain, I am, at last, ready to host the Edinburgh TV Awards.

“And what host could ask for a better wind beneath his wings than an audience of TV executives? I cannot wait.”

The awards are part of the Edinburgh International Television Festival which works to bring young, diverse talent into the TV industry.

Lisa Campbell, director of the festival, said: “Judging has been especially tough this year with the introduction of our new categories and the breadth of talent, creativity and downright compelling viewing that has graced our screens. Good luck to all of our nominees!”

