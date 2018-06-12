'Love Island' 2017's Camilla and Jamie are still a couple and it's making us believe in love again

With the new season of the hit reality TV show already having one week under its’ belt we cast a look back to one of our fave couples from last season - Camilla and Jamie.

Camilla Thurlow had a tough time on the show, having been 'mugged off' by Jonny, but it wasn’t until day 31 when she met Calvin Klein model, Jamie Jewitt.

The pair hit it off straight away, bonding over a love of reading.

It seems that connection paid off for the couple, who eventually finished as runner-up in the show.

A year later they’re still happily together and only one of two couples on the show to still be together. The other being Jess and Dom, who got married on Good Morning Britain on Valentine's Day earlier this year.

It seems from Camilla’s Instagram that the couple are very much still in love.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Camilla describes her relationship with Jamie these days as "easy, happy, balanced"

It’s heartwarming to say the least that this couple are still very much in love.