Love at first sight as Reese Witherspoon and Adam Rippon finally meet

Reese Witherspoon and Adam Rippon both had a dream come through when they were both billed on the same talk show.

Last night on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Witherspoon and Rippon were both guests, and finally got the chance to meet.

During the Winter Olympics the Legally Blonde star tweeted at the figure skater, saying he was the number one reason to watch the competition.

To which Rippon replied, quite modestly don't you think?

WHEN YOURE RIGHT, YOURE RIGHT, @RWitherspoon ❤️❤️❤️ Also!! Quick movie idea for you: You (played by you) tweet me in the middle of the night at the Olympics and I (played by me) die immediately. Thoughts? https://t.co/2p9b11QxEl — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) February 8, 2018

Anyway, the two finally met up and the moment was Olympic magic!

"This is meant to be, this is the relationship the world has been waiting for."

Rippon was super excited to meet his on-screen hero and was very nervous before the show.

“I really needed this today, meeting Reese,” he said.

"Before I got out here, my life was like in shambles because I was getting dressed and I wanted to look my best for you and I lost a button. And I’m embarrassed but I’m not. Do you know what I mean?”

We think she was just as excited to meet him.

Watch the full interview here, from the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.