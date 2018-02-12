Louise Redknapp’s comeback continues with top UK festival slot

Louise Redknapp will perform at the Isle of Wight Festival this year along with a line-up that includes Sheryl Crow and Camila Cabello.

Redknapp, Crow and Cabello are among a newly announced list of performers for the annual music event, along with previously confirmed headliners Liam Gallagher, Depeche Mode, The Killers and Kasabian.

The former Eternal star, who is relaunching her music career after more than 15 years, said it is an “honour” to be performing at the festival, which is this year marking 50 years since its inception in 1968.

I’m so thrilled to be playing at the @IsleOfWightFest It’s already been an incredibly exciting year for me, being back in the studio writing & recording new music. I can’t wait to hit that stage & it’s an honour to be sharing the bill with some truly amazing artists 💛🎶x #IOW50 pic.twitter.com/tqw8a7Mirw — Louise Redknapp (@LouiseRedknapp) February 12, 2018

“I’m so thrilled to be playing at the Isle of Wight Festival,” Redknapp said.

“It’s already been an incredibly exciting year for me, being back in the studio writing and recording new music.

“I can’t wait to hit that stage and it’s an honour to be sharing the bill with some truly amazing artists.”

The 43-year-old singer and former Strictly Come Dancing star, whose marriage to former footballer Jamie Redknapp ended in December after 19 years, last released music in 2002 with solo album Finest Moments.

In January, she embarked on a comeback tour and she last week told her Instagram followers that she had returned to the recording studio.

🚨 #IOW50 SEE YOU IN JUNE.

TICKETS ON SALE NOW 👉 https://t.co/u1XGGhLOgG 🚨 pic.twitter.com/EHnvo22zVR — Isle of Wight Fest (@IsleOfWightFest) February 12, 2018

Along with former Fifth Harmony star Cabello and singer-songwriter Crow, the other new acts to be added to the bill include Jessie J, Rita Ora, Manic Street Preachers, Chase And Status, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Soul II Soul, Tokio Myers and Feeder.

The Script, Van Morrison, Blossoms and James Bay were previously confirmed for the line-up.

The Isle of Wight event takes place from June 21 to June 24 at Seaclose Park, Newport.