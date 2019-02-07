Louise Redknapp says ex-husband Jamie is her best friend after ‘tough’ split

Louise Redknapp has said her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp is still her best friend after their “really tough” split.

The singer and former Strictly Come Dancing star and the retired footballer called time on their 19-year marriage in 2017.

Louise, 44, told Heart Breakfast that she has found things difficult with their split, adding: “He’s my best friend.

“It’s been really tough but things happen and yeah, I saw him yesterday and it was all good.

.@LouiseRedknapp opens up about her divorce from Jamie Redknapp pic.twitter.com/T2TJQZmcAb — Heart (@thisisheart) February 7, 2019

“We had school meetings and stuff, like you do, so all good.”

Louise, who has two children with her ex-husband, said she hates Valentine’s Day now, and that she will spend the day with her friend in a restaurant.

The former Eternal star also told of how she and her sons, Charley and Beau, would watch Harry Redknapp, Jamie’s father, on TV every night when he was in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! last year.

She said: “My kids were going crazy laughing! We all watched him every night.

“I just don’t think they could believe it was him, because he just doesn’t do things like that! So they’re like ‘is Pop really gonna eat that? Is Pop really gonna do that?’

“The kids were super proud of him, and for a whole three-and-a-half weeks that was our nightly viewing, obviously.”

Louise also said she will return to musical 9 To 5 in mid-March, after taking time out due to injuring her wrist in a fall.

“I’d rehearsed for about two-and-a-half weeks, it was all going fine and then I fell over,” she said.

“You know, that typical mum thing, rushing out the car, and I fractured my wrist and I had 10 stitches in my chin, which meant that I couldn’t rehearse for a week, which then meant that I couldn’t go in for opening night.

“But I’m going back in, so by the middle of March, March 25, I’m back in the show.”

- Press Association