Louise Redknapp has broken wrist and gash on chin after fall, co-star says

Louise Redknapp has broken her wrist and has a “horrible gash” on her chin, according to her 9 to 5 co-star Bonnie Langford.

Redknapp, 44, was forced to temporarily pull out of the musical version of Dolly Parton’s film after injuring herself in a fall.

Speaking on Graham Norton’s BBC Radio 2 show Langford, who plays Roz Keith in the adaption, wished Redknapp a swift recovery.

She said: “Well, I wasn’t there because I was doing 42nd Street. I don’t really know what happened but she’s hurt herself, poor darling.

“She’s got a horrible gash on her chin. Thank God she didn’t break any teeth, and she’s broken her wrist or something.

“I don’t really know but we are just wishing her well and hoping she is back soon.”

The singer was due to play Violet Newstead, the role played by Lily Tomlin in the 1980 film.

Love Island’s Amber Davies, who is cast as Jane Fonda’s character Judy Bernly, added: “She’ll be back in no time.”

Davies and Langford added that they thought a replacement would be chosen next week.

