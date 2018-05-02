Lost kids safety wristbands to banned umbrellas - all you need to know if you’re heading to Ed Sheeran’s Irish concerts

Ed Sheeran will kick off his Irish tour in Cork’s Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Friday and it’s fair to say the rebel county has started sporting a hue of ginger instead of its standard red.

From lost kids safety to stage times, here’s all you need to know if you’re heading to any of his Irish gigs.

-- The venue will open at 5pm on show days.

-- Early queuing will not be permitted on the streets around the venue. The venue is located in a residential area and orgainisers have asked ticket holders to please respect the privacy of the residents and respect the local community.

-- PLEASE do not bring a bag unless it is totally necessary. People without bags will be Fast-tracked. If you must bring a bag it needs to be less than A4 size. Bags larger than A4 size will not be allowed into the stadium.

-- The opening acts for Ed Sheeran at each show will be very special guests Anne-Marie, Jamie Lawson & Beoga.

Please check their social Media for stage times closer to show-days. All times subject to change

-- Under 18’s MUST be accompanied at all times by a parent or guardian attending the event who will remain with them and take full responsibility for them throughout the duration of the event.

-- There will be FREE-TAG-A-KID safety wristbands which will be available at all the customer care points both outside and inside the venues. The purpose of these wristbands is to help reuniting lost children with parent/guardian should your child become separated from you within the venues.

-- This is an outdoor event and will take place rain, hail or shine. Please remember to plan for adverse weather conditions and check the weather forecast before leaving home.

-- Umbrellas are not permitted in the venue. Any large lens professional cameras or any form of video recorder WILL NOT be admitted. Only small 35mm cameras will be permitted.

-- Flag poles, selfie sticks, sticks for banners are not allowed. Only small banners of other (A4 or A3 size) will be permitted into the events as anything larger can obstruct the views of other customers.

-- Prohibited articles and items are as follows: any article that may be used as a weapon, Bottles, glass vessels, cans, flasks, Frisbees, and related items, dangerous or hazardous items, illegal substances, scooters, skateboards, or other skates. Laser devices, prams/push chairs, inflatable and folding chairs, suitcases, laptops, illegal merchandise items, hampers, and cold boxes, air horns and animals (except service dogs and guide dogs).

-- For tickets purchased online: To gain access to the concert you are required to bring your tickets along with the purchasing credit card or a photo/photocopy of the credit card and a valid form of ID to reflect family name.

-- For tickets purchased in outlets: Whether you have paid by cash or credit card your name will be printed on your tickets and you will be required to bring valid ID matching the name printed on the ticket, or a photocopy, to gain access to the show.