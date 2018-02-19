Lorde tells fellow acne sufferers: I feel your pain

Lorde has spoken out about her struggle with acne, telling fans who suffer with spots: “I feel your pain.”

The singer-songwriter, 21, posted a video online in which she admitted that “acne sucks”.

“You know what also sucks?” she said.

“When you’ve had acne for years and years and years, done all the drugs, tried all the things, and people are still like, ‘You know what worked for me, is moisturising!’

“‘Make a mask out of honey, Greek yogurt and avocado. All you need to do is buy an apricot scrub! Coconut oil – the secret is coconut oil!’”

The New Zealand-born star said it was even worse when people assumed she did not clean her face.

“Do you wash your face? It’s like, yes, I wash my face, I’m just genetically cursed,” she said.

She added: “For anyone out there who has got bad skin and actual bad skin and not the kind of bad skin you can just use a fancy cream for, for a few days, and it will get better, I feel your pain. We’ll get there, we will. I promise.”