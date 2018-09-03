Loose Women’s Coleen Nolan announces first ever solo tour

Coleen Nolan has announced her first ever solo tour, saying “it’s never too late”.

A former singer with The Nolan Sisters, the Loose Women panellist announced on the show that she would be returning to the stage.

The 53-year-year old said on the ITV show that she was losing sleep at the prospect of the tour, but was excited to put on a “positive night out” for fans.

Live from Manchester... @NolanColeen announces she is going on her first ever solo tour pic.twitter.com/06xKkPqAEq — Loose Women (@loosewomen) September 3, 2018

Ten years on from a reunion performance with her siblings, Nolan is taking the opportunity to go solo.

She said: “I just want everyone to know that no matter what age you are, and especially as you get older, what size you are, how you look – it’s just never too late to do what you want to do.”

Audiences on the upcoming tour, set to start at the Manchester Apollo on January 11, can expect a variety of tracks from Nolan – who enjoyed a number one hit with I’m In The Mood For Dancing in 1979.

The singer is hoping for a fun night out for fans when the tour begins in 2018.

The Nolan Sisters in 1980, left to right, Coleen, Linda, Maureen and Bernadette (PA)

She said: “I’ve lost my mind. I’ve lost my ability to sleep. I’ve not lost my ability to eat which is worrying.

“I’m so nervous but I’m so excited, you’ve no idea. It’s still so, so new to me.

“It will be songs that everyone knows and hopefully have people up dancing. A positive night out.

“It won’t just be Nolan’s [songs] – we didn’t have that many.”

- Press Association