Look on the bright side of life with this week's Late Late line-up

As that Friday feeling starts to creep in, we have everything you need to know about this week's Late Late Show guests.

Nudge Nudge - it's going to be a good one.

Joining Ryan Tubridy tomorrow night will be Monty Python legend Eric Idle who will be chatting about his time being part of the most beloved comedy group of all time.

Die-hard fans will be treated to tales of Python life but might be a little heartbroken as he explains why it is unlikely that the lads will be getting back together.

A comedian, writer, actor and musician, Idle has led a high-flying life which has seen him rubbing shoulder with everyone from David Bowie and Paul Simon to Steve Martin and Carrie Fisher.

He is certain to have a story or two to share and perhaps even a little song too.

It's not easy to steal the limelight from stars such as Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron but that's exactly what Keala Settle did in The Greatest Showman.

Keala will be talking about her breakout role as the bearded lady in one of the biggest films of the year and what it's like to be catapulted into the spotlight.

The spectacular singer will treat viewers to a performance of her smash hit from the film, This Is Me.

GAA superstar Cora Staunton will be on the show to look back on her incredible career which includes four All-Ireland trophies and eleven All-Star Awards.

From starting with the Mayo Senior team at the age of eleven to becoming the first international draft signing in the Australian Women's Football League, Cora has been an inspiration to many in the GAA community and beyond.

She will give her take on the ongoing controversy around Ladies GAA in Mayo as well as what life is like in OZ and why she chose to address rumours about her sexuality.

Shauntelle Tynan who raised over €700,000 for pioneering cancer treatment in the US has returned to Ireland this week and is cancer free.

Diagnosed at the age of 16, Shauntelle suffered from a rare form of cancer and stole the hearts of the nation when her video to help get her to America for treatment went viral.

She and her family moved from Carlow to Texas last year and began a journey which they said had been a "rollercoaster like no other".

Shauntelle will share her story with Ryan and she looks ahead to her bright future.

Hector hEochagáin will be sharing his travel tales ahead of his new series Hector Ó Siberia Go Saigon, which saw him journey from sparsely populated Siberia to the urban sprawl of Saigon.

In the new series, Hector takes the road less travelled and meets Irish people who have made their homes in some unlikely places.

Everyone's favourite green-thumbed gardener Diarmiud Gavin will also be on to talk about why he is going back to basics with his new project as well as getting personal about how he learned to overcome his crippling shyness.

Musical entertainment will be provided by talented trio The Whileaways.