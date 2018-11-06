LOOK: Michael D Higgins rocked out at last night’s U2 gig

U2 were back on their old stomping ground last night and none other than Michael D Higgins was in attendance to welcome them home.

The newly elected President of Ireland rocked out to the lads at Dublin’s 3Arena alongside his wife, Sabina.

Pre-concert, Mr Higgins posted this backstage photo of himself with the band.

To thank him for popping along, Bono dedicated a song to him while on stage.

And the lead singer wasn’t the only person excited about his attendance, a rapture of applause was heard as he took his seat.

The band will also perform at the Dublin venue tomorrow, Friday and Saturday as part of their Experience and Innocence tour.
By Anna O'Donoghue

