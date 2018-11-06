LOOK: Michael D Higgins rocked out at last night’s U2 gig
U2 were back on their old stomping ground last night and none other than Michael D Higgins was in attendance to welcome them home.
The newly elected President of Ireland rocked out to the lads at Dublin’s 3Arena alongside his wife, Sabina.
Pre-concert, Mr Higgins posted this backstage photo of himself with the band.
November 5, 2018
To thank him for popping along, Bono dedicated a song to him while on stage.
Here's Bono giving a shout out to @MichaelDHiggins @PresidentIRL during the @U2 gig last night!— CROSSY (@CrossyTweets) November 6, 2018
He was at it with Sabina!@LHPublicity @mcd_productions pic.twitter.com/SRhvPKMgiE
And the lead singer wasn’t the only person excited about his attendance, a rapture of applause was heard as he took his seat.
Another U2 fan!!!! pic.twitter.com/h7SuACzQ8Z— Keith Lowe (@keithplowe) November 5, 2018
Michael D in the house @U2 @3ArenaDublin @MichaelDHiggins #President pic.twitter.com/evpvV84EQv— Ciarán Kavanagh (@ciarankavanagh) November 5, 2018
Crowd at U2 burst into applause and cheers after Michael D Higgins spotted taking his seat above pic.twitter.com/XJpen88mip— Ellen Coyne (@ellenmcoyne) November 5, 2018
Great excitement for the arrival of @michaeldhiggins #U2#dublin pic.twitter.com/hmx84jVyvL— Jane Suiter (@JaneSuit) November 5, 2018
Absolutely love the fact that president @MichaelDHiggins is at U2 in Dublin tonight #U2eiTour— Colum Carville (@columc123) November 5, 2018
The band will also perform at the Dublin venue tomorrow, Friday and Saturday as part of their Experience and Innocence tour.
