LOOK: Michael D Higgins rocked out at last night’s U2 gig

U2 were back on their old stomping ground last night and none other than Michael D Higgins was in attendance to welcome them home.

The newly elected President of Ireland rocked out to the lads at Dublin’s 3Arena alongside his wife, Sabina.

Pre-concert, Mr Higgins posted this backstage photo of himself with the band.

To thank him for popping along, Bono dedicated a song to him while on stage.

And the lead singer wasn’t the only person excited about his attendance, a rapture of applause was heard as he took his seat.

Crowd at U2 burst into applause and cheers after Michael D Higgins spotted taking his seat above pic.twitter.com/XJpen88mip — Ellen Coyne (@ellenmcoyne) November 5, 2018

Absolutely love the fact that president @MichaelDHiggins is at U2 in Dublin tonight #U2eiTour — Colum Carville (@columc123) November 5, 2018

The band will also perform at the Dublin venue tomorrow, Friday and Saturday as part of their Experience and Innocence tour.