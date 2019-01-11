Long-running drama series Criminal Minds to end after 15 seasons

Long-running drama series Criminal Minds will come to an end after 15 seasons.

The show, which airs on Sky Witness in the UK, features a team of behavioural profilers working for the FBI and first hit screens in 2005.

Criminal Minds’ 14th season is currently airing and the programme’s official Twitter account revealed on Thursday there would only be one more.

Hey, #CriminalMinds fans—we've got big news. First, mark your calendar for the Season 14 finale, Feb 6 at 10/9c. Next, get ready for a momentous ride: Season 15 will be our epic final season. pic.twitter.com/7ASK0pgf2n — Criminal Minds (@CrimMinds_CBS) January 11, 2019

The post told fans to “get ready for a momentous ride”.

The final season will feature 10 episodes that will air in 2019 and 2020, according to Deadline.

Criminal Minds features an ensemble cast and previous stars include Jennifer Love Hewitt, Mandy Patinkin and Thomas Gibson.

- Press Association