Logan Paul makes return to YouTube following ‘suicide forest’ controversy

Logan Paul has returned to YouTube with a new suicide prevention vlog.

Yes, you read that right.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock over the last month, Logan Paul is a name that you will have heard for all the worst reasons.

The YouTube star came under fire following backlash to a controversial video in which he filmed a the corpse of a suicide victim in Japan’s Aokigahara forest.

The video sparked outrage online, and Paul later removed the video from his channel and posted two apologies in the days that followed.

On January 4, he tweeted “taking time to reflect no vlog for now see you soon,” and had been silent on the social media platform until now.

taking time to reflect

no vlog for now

see you soon — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 4, 2018

“I know I’ve made mistakes,” says Paul in his newest vlog, to background mournful piano music.

“I know I’ve let people down,” he says after spending the previous three weeks to reflect and address his actions.

The video opens with a first-person account of a suicide attempt from Kevin Hines, a man who jumped off the Golden Gate Bridge, and it features a conversation between Paul and Dr John Draper, the director of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Although Logan has been silent on the subject until today, Logan’s younger brother Jake Paul addressed the controversy briefly in a video posted January 22nd.

“It’s time to start a new chapter in my life as I continue to educate both myself and others on suicide,” Paul says in his video.

“I’m humbled and thankful to say this is just the beginning.”

It is the months that follow that will define the sincerity of his words with Paul now has more of the spotlight than ever before.