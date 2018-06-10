Liz Hurley celebrates birthday on private island

Elizabeth Hurley celebrated her 53rd birthday on a stunning private island.

The Royals actress shared a picture on Instagram of herself on a boat as she marked the milestone on Sunday.

She wrote: “Best birthday trip @tagomagoisland @dimajewellery #ibiza.”

Tagomago is a private island off the east coast of Ibiza.

The snap showed Hurley in a simple white t-shirt, wearing a delicate necklace and sunglasses, with her brown hair loose around her face.

Fans posted messages wishing the star a happy birthday and saying she looked far younger than her 53 years.

One admirer wrote: “Young Lady you are so perfect in every picture of you no matter what outfit you have on. You make every picture outstanding because it is of You, not the scenery or the outfits.”

“Your aging has frozen years ago,” posted another fan.

- Press Association