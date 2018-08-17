Little Mix star Perrie Edwards has operation for oesophagus problems

Perrie Edwards has revealed she has had surgery to deal with problems with her oesophagus.

The Little Mix star said she consoled herself with her favourite pudding after the procedure.

The 25-year-old shared a photograph of herself in a restaurant with an empty plate, writing: “Only I would have an operation then ask to be taken to the ivy for my favourite chocolate bomb dessert!

“My oesophagus can’t come between me and my love of food What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.”

In the picture she is still wearing her hospital wristband.

She later shared two videos on her Instagram story of her mother sleeping, saying she wanted to “keep an eye on me” and “make sure I’m okay tonight”.

She added that she was being kept awake by her mother’s snoring and had to “give her a nudge”.

Edwards has previously revealed she has a large scar on her stomach as a result of surgery on her oesophagus.

Mermaids have freckles and scars too… embrace them. I think they’re beaut! 🐚 A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on Jun 1, 2018 at 8:55am PDT

She told Now magazine: “When I was little, my oesophagus was too small, so I had to get it operated on to help me eat properly. I had to have lots of operations, so that’s why I don’t want to show it.”

- Press Association