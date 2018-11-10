Little Mix split from Simon Cowell’s label

Little Mix have split from Simon Cowell’s record label.

The girl group – Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock – were discovered on Cowell’s X Factor in 2011 but they are now going their separate ways.

Little Mix are managed by Modest Management, which Syco Music – Cowell’s label – is no longer working with.

Instead, the band, whose latest album LM5 is set to be released this month, will now work under the RCA label, which is part of the wider Sony group like Syco. Little Mix (from left to right) Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall, have split from Simon Cowell’s record label (Ian West/PA)

A Syco spokeswoman said: “Syco Music will no longer work with Modest Management and therefore any artists signed to that management company.

“We do, of course, wish all artists affected by this decision every future success. Consequently, LM5, the forthcoming Little Mix album A&R’d and released on Syco Music, is to be serviced by RCA at the request of Syco and Simon Cowell.”

Little Mix shot to fame after winning X Factor in 2011.

They initially auditioned as solo artists before being put together to form the now best-selling group.

They have since enjoyed a successful career with four of their singles, including Wings, Black Magic and Shout Out to My Ex.

- Press Association