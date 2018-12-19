Little Mix nominated for four honours as Global Awards return

Little Mix have earned four nominations on the star-studded shortlist for next year’s Global Awards.

The girl band won three honours at the inaugural Global ceremony in March of this year, and could be on course for further success.

Fellow nominees on the list of only the second Global Awards include international superstars Lady Gaga, Drake and Ariana Grande.

New homegrown UK talent has also been recognised, with London rapper Dave among the fresh acts who stand a chance of claiming an award at the 2019 ceremony.

Ashley Tabor OBE, Global’s founder and executive president, said: “After our massive debut year, we are incredibly excited to reveal the return of the Global Awards.

“We will bring together every Global radio brand to celebrate the biggest stars of music, news and entertainment in the UK and across the world.

“We can’t wait to crown our winners and welcome some of the world’s greatest artists to the stage at one of the biggest nights in the music and entertainment calendar.”

Anne-Marie is among the artists confirmed to play at the 2019 ceremony in London, due to be held in March at the Hammersmith Apollo. The singer has been nominated for four awards.

Fresh act Tom Grennan will compete against the likes of Arctic Monkeys in the Best Indie category, just months after the release of his debut album.

Global’s brands include major UK radio stations Capital, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Gold and LBC.

