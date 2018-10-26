Little Mix announces extra Dublin date

Due to phenomenal demand, Little Mix have announced an extra Irish date to their 2019 tour.

The power group will now play Dublin's 3Arena on Friday, October 11 along with Thursday, October 10.

They will also play Belfast's SSE Arena on October 13.

The shows will see Little Mix perform songs from their brand new album LM5, alongside their greatest hits including 'Touch', ‘Shout Out to My Ex', ‘Black Magic’ and 'Wings'.

Little Mix have sold more than 45 million records worldwide and notched up a total of four UK No.1 singles, four platinum-selling albums and nine platinum-selling singles, surpassing a record previously held by the Spice Girls.

Their last album 'Glory Days' is the biggest selling album by a female group this millennium in the UK, alongside being named the longest-reigning Top 40 album for a girl group ever (sorry, Spice Girls).

General tickets go on sale on Friday, 26 October at 9am, with prices starting from €37.50 including booking fee.