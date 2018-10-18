Little Mix announce two Irish shows for 2019

British girl band Little Mix have announced two show dates for Ireland as part of their new upcoming tour.

'The LM5 Tour', a UK and Ireland Arena Tour for 2019, will come to Dublin's 3Arena on Thursday, October 10 and the SSE Arena in Belfast on Sunday, October 12.

Other venues include Glasgow, Liverpool, Newcastle, Sheffield, London, Birmingham, Nottingham, Manchester and Leeds.

Little Mix recently announced the release of their fifth album, LM5. The band have spent the last year writing and recording the album with an A-List cast of writers and producers such as Ed Sheeran, Jess Glynne, Camille Purcell, MNEK, Timberland, Loose Change, TMS and RAYE.

The album's first single 'Woman Like Me' featuring Nicki Minaj, was released last week.

Fans that pre-order a copy of the new album from the official store before 3pm on Tuesday, October 23 will receive a pre-sale code for early access tickets to the tour.

General tickets go on sale Friday, October 26 at 9am. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster and start from €37.50 including booking fee.

Digital Desk