Little Hours announce two Dublin gigs

Back to Showbiz Home

Little Hours will play two gigs in Dublin next month.

Donegal singer-songwriter John Doherty announced the band will perform at the Boys School at Smock Alley Theatre on October 25 and 26.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10am.

Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Little Hours

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Showbiz