Little Hours announce two Dublin gigs

Little Hours will play two gigs in Dublin next month.

Donegal singer-songwriter John Doherty announced the band will perform at the Boys School at Smock Alley Theatre on October 25 and 26.

Delighted to announce two very special, intimate shows in @smockalley on Oct 25th & 26th!

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10am.

