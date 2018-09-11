Little Hours announce two Dublin gigs
Little Hours will play two gigs in Dublin next month.
Donegal singer-songwriter John Doherty announced the band will perform at the Boys School at Smock Alley Theatre on October 25 and 26.
Delighted to announce two very special, intimate shows in @smockalley on Oct 25th & 26th!— Little Hours (@LittleHoursBand) September 11, 2018
Tickets on sale this THURSDAY at 10AM from https://t.co/FaY6S2GssZ and https://t.co/TapSkomtV7 J pic.twitter.com/7JyhSBKYgC
Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10am.
