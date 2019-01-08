LISTEN: Westlife release teaser for first song in nine years

Westlife have released a short teaser for their first new song in almost a decade.

The quartet are set to unveil 'Hello My Love' this Thursday, January 10.

Nicky was the first to reveal the teaser on Instagram, writing: 'HELLO MY LOVE #Westlife'

Kian added on Twitter: ‘Can’t wait for you all to hear this!’

Shane and Markus, as well as the official page for the band, followed suit in sharing the same clip last night with the hashtag ‘#HelloMyLove’

Westlife will take the stage at Croke Park on July 5 and 6 later this year as part of their Twenty Tour, showcasing their old hits as well as their new material.