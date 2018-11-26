Listen to Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda sing two songs from the upcoming Mary Poppins sequel

Ahead of the release of the long-awaited sequel to Mary Poppins, Disney has graced us with two full musical numbers from the movie featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda and Emily Blunt.

Mary Poppins Returns sees Blunt take over from Julie Andrews as everyones favourite magical nanny.

Set 24 years after the events of the original movie Mary Poppins returns to help the Banks children (Emily Mortimer and Ben Whishaw) - Jane and Michael - who are all grown up with their own families.

First up, we have Trip a Little Light Fantastic, sung by Miranda who plays Jack the Lamplighter - a former apprentice of Bert (Dick Van Dyke) in the original movie.

The song is has a familiar Step In Time feel to it - but will it be as good? We'll just have to watch and see.

Next up we have Emily Blunt singing The Place Where Lost Things Go in a performance that Julie Andrews would tip her bonnet to.

The film, directed by Rob Marshall, also stars Meryl Streep, Angela Lansbury, Colin Firth, Julie Walters, and original Mary Poppins star Dick Van Dyke.

Mary Poppins Returns hits cinemas on December 21.