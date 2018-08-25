Lionel Richie’s daughter Sofia celebrates her 20th birthday with holiday snap

Sofia Richie celebrated turning 20 by posting a holiday snap on Instagram.

The model and daughter of revered singer Lionel Richie posed on a beach in Mexico with a female friend.

The post, shared with her 3.7 million followers, was captioned: “Goodnight 20.”

Richie marked her birthday on Friday. According to reports, she is dating Kourtney Kardashian’s former partner Scott Disick, 35.

Richie, whose godfather was Michael Jackson, has appeared in modelling campaigns for major brands including Chanel, Michael Kors and Tommy Hilfiger.

She is the youngest daughter of Richie and the adoptive sister of reality TV star Nicole Richie.

- Press Association
