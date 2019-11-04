Lionel Richie, Hans Zimmer and The Chainsmokers announce Irish concerts

Lionel Richie has announced a Dublin concert for next summer.

The Dancing On The Ceiling hitmaker will play St Anne's Park on June 6 as part of his Hello! Tour 2020.

It will be Richie's first gig in Ireland since 2015.

Tickets, which are priced €69.90, go on sale at 9am on Friday.

Hanz Zimmer is also coming to the capital as part of his European arena tour.

The composer will take to the stage joined by a band, orchestra and choir.

The Lion King, Inception and Interstellar composer will perform on March 2, 2021.

Tickets, from €77.50, go on sale at 9am on Friday morning.

The Chainsmokers have also announced that they are coming to Dublin in 2020.

The American duo will play the 3Arena on October 18 next year as part of a nine-city European tour.

Tickets will be available via Spotify Pre-Sale starting on November 6, 2019, with general on-sale beginning November 8.