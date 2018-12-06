Line-up for Strictly Live Tour announced

The full line-up of celebrities and professionals for the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour has been announced.

Seven couples will take part in the arena tour of the UK of 29 shows in the new year, along with the full complement of Strictly judges.

Competition favourite Stacey Dooley will take part along with Graeme Swann, Ashley Roberts, an Faye Tozer.

Controversial competitors Seann Walsh and Katya Jones will not be taking part in the Strictly tour, which begins on January 18.

Roberts said: “The costumes, the crowds and the cha-cha-cha – I’m having the time of my life on Strictly and can’t wait to get my dance shoes back on for the tour. I couldn’t think of a better way to start the new year.”

Wow 😳 ... this week is super, proper, crazy, hard. I am exhausted! 😝Any top tips for fatigue and focus???? I am all ears!!! 🤣🙏💋 xxx @bbcstrictly #semifinalsweek — Faye Tozer (@Faye_Tozer) December 4, 2018

The couples are Swann and Karen Clifton, Tozer and Giovanni Pernice, Dooley and Aljaz Skorjanec, Roberts and Pasha Kovalev, Dr Ranj Singh and Janette Manrara, Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard, and Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell

The panel of Craig Revel Horwood, Dame Darcey Bussell, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli will be taking part in the nationwide tour.

As well as the dancing couples, professionals Nadiya Bychkova, Luba Mushtuk, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden and Johannes Radebe will be adding to the spectacle.

Tozer said: “I love going on tour, so to be asked to join the Strictly Live Tour is such an honour and I cannot wait to meet all the fans.”

Swann added that he wanted to make series partner Oti Mabuse proud with his performance on the tour.

The series of shows will begin in Birmingham and culminates at the 02 Arena in London.

- Press Association