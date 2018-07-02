Lindsay Lohan shares philosophical message on her birthday

Lindsay Lohan had a philosophical message for her fans as she celebrated her birthday.

The Mean Girls actress turned 32 on July 2, and marked the occasion by posting a picture on Instagram of herself as a child.

The picture featured the words: “When life stops you from going ahead, only in the eyes of the little girl you once were will you find the strength to start over.”

🎂🙌🏼🎂

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on

Lohan, who found fame as a child star, captioned the post with birthday cake emojis.

Earlier the actress said she had received the “best gift” – her sister Aliana Lohan visiting her in Mykonos.

The star shared a video of her sibling playing ball in the sea and wrote: “The best gift on my birthday is my sister surprising me in mykonos @lohanrhodes @alianalohan.”

- Press Association
