Lindsay Lohan shares philosophical message on her birthday
Lindsay Lohan had a philosophical message for her fans as she celebrated her birthday.
The Mean Girls actress turned 32 on July 2, and marked the occasion by posting a picture on Instagram of herself as a child.
The picture featured the words: “When life stops you from going ahead, only in the eyes of the little girl you once were will you find the strength to start over.”
Lohan, who found fame as a child star, captioned the post with birthday cake emojis.
Earlier the actress said she had received the “best gift” – her sister Aliana Lohan visiting her in Mykonos.
The star shared a video of her sibling playing ball in the sea and wrote: “The best gift on my birthday is my sister surprising me in mykonos @lohanrhodes @alianalohan.”
