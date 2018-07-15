Lindsay Lohan says she plans to adopt first child

Lindsay Lohan has said she wants to adopt her first child after bonding with Syrian refugees in Turkey.

The Mean Girls star, 32, divides her time between Dubai and the Greek island of Mykonos but has thought about settling down.

She told The Mail On Sunday: “I’ll adopt my first child. I’ve spent time with Syrian refugees in Turkey, and it made me realise how much I love kids.

“I just want to save them.

“I would love to have two or maybe four kids but I have no plans to start my own family yet.”

American actress Lindsay Lohan received the Friends of Turkey award given by @TurkOfAmerica for her efforts for the Syrian refugees in Turkey, which were coordinated by our Center. As Bosphorus Global, we congratulate Lindsay on winning the award! @lindsaylohan pic.twitter.com/1G1khx3q0X — Bosphorus Global (@BosphorusGlobal) June 1, 2018

The actress, who called off an engagement to Russian billionaire Egor Tarabasov, added that she is happiest when she is single.

She said: “I don’t really hang out with guys now. My focus is my friends and family.

“My last relationship feels very much in my past. I’m so glad that I’m no longer in that place.

“What made me leave it? Looking in the mirror and realising what I was missing out on by being stuck in a toxic situation.

“I didn’t know how to get out of it but eventually I had the courage to walk away, and that’s when things changed.

“No one is going to hurt me again.”

However, Lohan said she has no plans to relocate back to the US, adding that the country “gives me panic attacks”.

She said: “I used to suffer from terrible anxiety because of the paparazzi.

“When I have anxiety attacks, my chest gets really tight, I can’t breathe and I start having palpitations.

“It has been reported that I never go back to the US, but I do go back for work and to see my mum and sister.

“I am close to my mum, although I haven’t seen my dad in a while.

“I have no plans to live there again.”

- Press Association