Lindsay Lohan fails in court bid over Grand Theft Auto V video game

Actress Lindsay Lohan has lost a court fight against a software company for using what she claimed was a likeness of her in a video game.

Lohan’s lawyer argued before New York’s top court that Take-Two Interactive Software violated her right to privacy by incorporating “look-a-like” images of her in the game Grand Theft Auto V.

But the state Court of Appeals ruled that the satirical representations of “a modern, beach-going” young woman were not identifiable as Lohan.

The court affirmed a ruling from a lower state appeals court dismissing her lawsuit.

Similar claims against Take-Two by Mob Wives television star Karen Gravano were also dismissed in a separate ruling.