Linda Robson shares proud swimming costume moment after weight loss

Linda Robson has said she shared pictures of herself in a swimming costume on Instagram because she is “proud” of losing more than two-and-a-half stone in weight.

The actress, best known for her role in sitcom Birds Of A Feather, posted an image to her 85,000 followers of herself lounging in a sun chair while wearing a navy blue swimsuit.

Since it was posted at the weekend, it has been “liked” more than 9,000 times.

Had a lovely few days away with @louisdunford @bobbiedunford nice massages good healthy food lovely hotel before they do the marathon in 3 weeks thank you ..@spabreaks

A post shared by Linda Robson (@lindarobson58) on Apr 1, 2018 at 3:06pm PDT

And now Robson, 60, has revealed she shared the picture because she was “proud” to have lost weight.

She told ITV’s Loose Women: “I have spent all my life walking around swimming pools in sarongs, covering myself up… for the first time in I don’t know how many years, I actually felt comfortable walking around in a swimming costume and not feeling like I had to cover everything up.”

Robson added: “I’m proud of what I’ve done. I’ve lost over two-and-a-half stone, I’ve been going to the gym, I’ve cut out wine – that was the hardest thing – so why not?”

The actress also said the picture had not been photoshopped.