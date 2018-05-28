Linda Martin to guest present on TV3’s The Six O’Clock Show

Linda Martin will swap the stage for the sofa this week to guest present The Six O’Clock Show on TV3 from Monday-Thursday, alongside co-host Martin King.

Singer, TV Presenter and Actress, Linda Martin is best known in Europe as the winner of the Eurovision Song Contest in 1992 with the song “Why Me?”, and in Ireland as a member of the 1970s/1980s band, ‘Chips’.

Not afraid to hold back her views, Martin famously rowed with Aslan guitarist Billy McGuinness on an episode of the Late Late Show whilst discussing Louis Walsh's long-standing involvement in the Eurovision.

So, it may make for some interesting viewing.

Speaking ahead of her stint on TV3 show, Linda said; “I’m really looking forward to presenting The Six O’Clock Show. I’ve been a guest on the show in the past and I’ve always really enjoyed it so when I got the call, I jumped at the chance.

“Martin and I will have great fun!”