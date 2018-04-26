Limerick’s Top 40 Under 40 to honour Joy Neville and Andy Lee amongst others

Joy Neville and Andy Lee are amongst those being honoured at Limerick's Top 40 Under 40 awards next month.

Drew Media in association with Colm O’Brien Motivation have chosen 40 honourees from a shortlist of over 100 Limerick people who, on a daily basis, strive to make their lives, and the lives of others, better.

Alannah Barron, Nicola Dore, Sinead O'Brien - Top 40 Honourees. Photo: Baker Photography.

Joining World Rugby referee Joy Neville and former World Champion Boxer Andy Lee (Drew Media’s Lifetime Achievement Award winner), Dr Norah Patten, the first Irish person on target to go to space, will also be celebrated on the night.

Speaking at the launch of Limerick's newest awards ceremony April Drew, founder of Drew Media said:

We’re in the business of celebrating and what better way to recognise the achievements of some of our wonderful citizens from Limerick City and County than to honour them at a black-tie gala ball in May.

“With the backing of local businesses who have sponsored some of the awards, we are able to give thanks and recognition to this diverse range of individuals who have achieved something great in their various roles in life, some in sport, others in business, charity, the arts and many more.”

Drew Media have joined forces with Colm O’Brien Motivation in bringing this event to the forefront of the Limerick social calendar.

“The calibre of wonderful people we have here in Limerick is phenomenal and this is a wonderful opportunity to pay homage to all the great work undertaken by some of Limerick’s great ambassadors, some of whom who have put our county on the map in international circuits,” said O’Brien.

Limerick’s Top 40 Under 40 Awards will take place with a black-tie gala at The Strand Hotel on Friday, May 25.

Tickets can be purchased at DrewMedia.ie