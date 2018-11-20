Limerick artist celebrates a one-two with release of comic book series

A Limerick artist is celebrating a one-two with the release this week of the ‘Director’s Cut’ of the comic book series he has drawn for three years - which is to be adapted for television.

Declan Shalvey.

Declan Shalvey, who is currently working on Marvel’s major “Return of Wolverine” event, has also been the artist behind ‘Injection’, an ongoing series from Image, the publishers of The Walking Dead.

Written by New York Times bestselling writer Warren Ellis and featuring the work of Eisner Award-winning colourist Jordie Bellaire, ‘Injection’ is pitched as “the story of a team of geniuses who ended the world, and then tried to save it”.

It has impressed readers and critics alike, and has been optioned by the US-based Universal Cable Productions, which is behind series such as Suits, Mr Robot, and The Sinner.

While the comic book series has run for three years now, Declan Shalvey is hoping this week’s release of “Injection Deluxe Edition: Volume One”, will offer new fans a chance to catch up with the ongoing story.

The book compiles all issues of Injection to date, along with extras such as Ellis' script, Shalvey’s character designs, and art process.

“It's essentially the 'Directors cut' of everything we've done so far,” Shalvey said, adding he may have some involvement in the eventual TV series.

“The TV show is being developed at the moment by the production company in the States, where they're talking to directors, writers, etc.

"If everything goes ahead as we'd like, then I'd be an executive producer on the show and would be as involved as possible, without getting in anyone's way of course,” he said.

It's pretty crazy to imagine how my work could be interpreted into film. People keep asking me who I'd imagine playing the various characters but I can't even imagine that. I'm sure it would be so surreal.

“From working in a collaborative medium like comics, I'd definitely like a TV show to embrace that particular medium, so I'm open to seeing what they'd come up with.

"For me, I'd mainly like to see the aesthetic we developed translated into film. I feel there's a certain identity we created for that book and I'd like that feeling to cross over, if that makes sense. My work is often described as 'cinematic' so i think it could translate quite well,” he said.

Irish media types! I have a beautiful, high quality 400pg hardcover collection of my award winning graphic novel series INJECTION (being adapted for tv) being released this week. Happy to do any press, just send me a DM pic.twitter.com/ebc1ttvQzU — Declan Shalvey (@declanshalvey) November 19, 2018

Declan Shalvey also revealed he is working on a book similar to the Limerick-set ‘Savage Town’ graphic novel, and what it is like to be working on an iconic character like Wolverine.

“It's the biggest profile book I've ever worked on for Marvel, so it's pretty exciting. I was a big X-Men fan as a kid so getting to draw Wolverine is amazing.

I'm wrapping up that project at the moment, while writing another graphic novel similar to the Savage Town graphic novel I released last year.

"I also plan on returning to Injection next year to wrap up the series. There's 10 more chapters left, so I'm eager to get moving on it. I'd definitely like to finish it before the TV show happens,” he said.