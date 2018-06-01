Lily Allen to play Irish date in December

Lily Allen has announced a European tour beginning this December, which will include an Irish date.

Lily will perform in Dublin’s Olympia Theatre on December 11.

The tour follows a headline performance at Common People festival in Southampton last weekend and a string of intimate live shows earlier this year.

Lily also released ‘Lost My Mind’ today, the latest song from her upcoming fourth album, No Shame, which is released on June 8.

She says her goal was to make an album that is “as truthful as possible”.

"I believe that we as humans work through things by talking about them, and that's what making music is, for me.

It's sharing things that you hope are going to connect with people, not that are going to connect with algorithms.

"I think we are so led by outside forces in terms of the way we express ourselves nowadays, because we're so scared of what comes back.

"It's something I’ve always wanted to explore. It's why I went into it at the beginning, when it felt a lot more free."