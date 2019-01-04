Lily Allen splits with Meridian Dan after three years of dating

Lily Allen has split with rapper boyfriend Meridian Dan after three years of dating.

The singer, 33, appeared on Elizabeth Day’s How To Fail podcast and revealed they broke up in December.

She said: “I’m single, for the first time since I was about 15. We’ve been broken up for about three weeks. Lily Allen has split with her boyfriend of three years (Ian West/PA)

“It’s just been bad news after bad news after bad news and I think that fact that I haven’t called him and been like, ‘Hey, wanna come around for a cuddle?’ means that it’s big for me, because ordinarily, when things get difficult, I do need to have somebody around to share those problems.”

Allen, who has two children from her marriage with Sam Cooper, added: “So the fact that I’m dealing with it all on my own, I’m growing up.”

London-born Meridian Dan is a grime artist best known for his 2016 hit German Whip.

On January 2, he wrote on Instagram that 2018 “wasn’t my best one”.

Dan added: “New friends, business partners and collaborators; Nice of you to join the team – Organic Always. Old and long standing ones… Still got love for ya and thanks for riding with me even though I’m a difficult dude to work out sometimes. To everyone else. I wish you all the best in 2019.”

- Press Association