Lily Allen reveals she divorced husband three days ago

Lily Allen appeared thrilled as she revealed that her divorce from Sam Cooper was finalised three days ago.

The singer, who is thought to have separated from Cooper around two years ago after being married since 2011, also said that she and her ex-husband are still “really friendly”.

Allen told ITV’s Loose Women about making her new album: “It was a bit of a weird circumstance for me.

“I went through a separation and a divorce, actually, now three days – yay!”

With new album No Shame out @lilyallen is talking about mum guilt and how her life has inspired her music. 'I'm very honest about subject matters. Here I am...'

As the 33-year-old said “yay”, she fist-pumped, and then laughed.

She added: “And so, me and my husband share custody of our kids – we do a week on and a week off, which actually is really useful for my work, because when he’s got them, I can concentrate fully on my work in the studio.”

She said the custody agreement was not something she and Cooper had discussed, adding: “We both love our kids, we’re both still really friendly, our kids go to school equidistant between both our houses and so it just worked out like that.”

Allen and Cooper have two daughters together – Ethel, six, and Marnie, five.

She and property developer Cooper tied the knot in July 2011 while she was pregnant with her eldest child.

The Smile hitmaker said her new album No Shame, which is released on Friday, has been influenced by her split from Cooper, and also includes a song from the perspective of her daughters.

Allen told Loose Women: “I wrote a song called Three from the perspective of my children, it’s not about my day-to-day existence – it’s more like when I leave to go on tour for periods of time.”

She said that “half is what I imagine them to be thinking, and half what I project on to them”.

Bout to go on loose women . Choon in like

Explaining one of the reasons behind the album’s name No Shame, Allen said it’s about “having the confidence to own my own narrative and my work”.

“So often people like to attribute my success to the men behind me, whether it’s Mark Ronson or the record company, and it’s quite difficult as a woman to go ‘No, I did this, this is my thing’.

“And sometimes we feel guilty and shameful for being successful, in some ways.”

